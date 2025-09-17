Gradient Investments LLC Buys 692 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $202.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

