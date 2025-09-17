Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

