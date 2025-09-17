Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

IBM stock opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.99. The stock has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

