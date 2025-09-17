Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17,880.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,351,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,094,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

