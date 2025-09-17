Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus & Millichap presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MMI stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

