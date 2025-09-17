First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 60 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

