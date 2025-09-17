First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 43,444 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 263,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

