First Hawaiian Bank Has $11.16 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

