Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 55,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

