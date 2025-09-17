Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

