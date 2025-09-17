Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

