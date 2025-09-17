Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

