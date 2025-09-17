Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

