Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 429 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $778.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $785.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

