Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

