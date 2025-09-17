Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

