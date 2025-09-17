Apella Capital LLC Trims Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 108,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

