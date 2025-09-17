Apella Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VHT stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $287.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.