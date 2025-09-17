Apella Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NVS stock opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $130.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

