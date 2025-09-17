Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $471.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.05. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

