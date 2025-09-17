Apella Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Crcm LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 529,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.