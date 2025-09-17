Apella Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Crcm LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 529,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

