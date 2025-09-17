Apella Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,695,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWR stock opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

