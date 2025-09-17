Apella Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

