Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after buying an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

