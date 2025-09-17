Apella Capital LLC Buys 44 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0%

MAR opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

