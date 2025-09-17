Apella Capital LLC Buys 430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $268.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

