Apella Capital LLC Buys 314 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Amundi grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

