Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

