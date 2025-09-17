Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

