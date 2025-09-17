Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.