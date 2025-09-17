Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,357 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,686,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,281,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,795,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,897,000 after buying an additional 181,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after buying an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

