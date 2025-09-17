4,874 Shares in Maplebear Inc. $CART Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,971,102 shares of company stock worth $237,536,372. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CART shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

