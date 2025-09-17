32,722 Shares in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

