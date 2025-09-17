1,700 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,781,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 657,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,972,000 after acquiring an additional 428,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,273 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.