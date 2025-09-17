1,463 Shares in SAP SE $SAP Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,076,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,395,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Up 0.6%

SAP stock opened at $253.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $217.51 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.76.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

