Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

