Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

