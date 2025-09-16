Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,453,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,787,697 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,177,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

