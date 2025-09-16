Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 46,910 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

