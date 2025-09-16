Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE KR opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

