Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 86,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

