Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

