Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

