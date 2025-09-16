Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $252.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.