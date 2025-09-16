Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $338.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.67 and its 200 day moving average is $346.69.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

