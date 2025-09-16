Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $858.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.