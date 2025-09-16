NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Compass Financial Services Inc

Compass Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

