NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 14.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 385,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 268,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

