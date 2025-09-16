NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

