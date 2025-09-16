Lynx Investment Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

